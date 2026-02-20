John Lee Mcphearson Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director John Lee Mcphearson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Us Bancsh Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.27. First Us Bancsh has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Us Bancsh during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Us Bancsh by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Us Bancsh in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

