Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for Cameco FY2027 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cameco to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$172.38.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$163.11 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$49.75 and a 1-year high of C$182.72. The company has a market cap of C$71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$148.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

