Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 1,905.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCV opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

