Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Invizyne Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.9999 and last traded at $9.9999. 434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Invizyne Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Invizyne Technologies Company Profile

Invizyne Technologies Inc is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc is based in Monrovia, CA.

