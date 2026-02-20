Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Argus

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 5.6%

APO stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $160.20.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

