Michael Pisetsky Sells 20,756 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Pisetsky sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $318,604.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 285,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,700.90. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiBone Price Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.47 on Friday. SiBone has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Institutional Trading of SiBone

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in SiBone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SiBone by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiBone by 64,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of SiBone in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiBone in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SiBone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiBone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About SiBone

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

