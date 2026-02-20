ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Erste Group Bank

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. ENI has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in ENI by 2,488.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

