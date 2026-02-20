JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $90,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

JQUA stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

