Pool Corporation $POOL Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Pool by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $113,617,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,301.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 35.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,201.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 83,278 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Pool stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.32 and a 1-year high of $374.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

