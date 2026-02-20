Phillip Securities Upgrades Shopify (TSE:SHO) to Strong-Buy

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Phillip Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

