New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 4,591.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

