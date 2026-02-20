Insider Selling: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $179,339.58 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $179,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,594.78. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rahul Khara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

On Tuesday, January 20th, Rahul Khara sold 1,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $69,740.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $511,485.00.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of IRON opened at $63.35 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,925,000 after buying an additional 399,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,371,000 after purchasing an additional 319,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,839,000 after purchasing an additional 371,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 828,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

More Disc Medicine News

Here are the key news stories impacting Disc Medicine this week:

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.