Insider Selling: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $179,339.58 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $179,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,594.78. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rahul Khara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Rahul Khara sold 1,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $69,740.00.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $511,485.00.
Shares of IRON opened at $63.35 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.
A number of research firms recently commented on IRON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.
- Positive Sentiment: Management said it will pursue a traditional U.S. approval pathway for lead drug bitopertin after the FDA declined a fast?track route, giving investors a clearer regulatory path rather than abandoning the program. Disc Medicine eyes standard US approval for drug after FDA denies fast-track nod
- Positive Sentiment: Several sell?side firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel) have maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even as some trimmed targets, which can support institutional interest and limit downside. Disc Medicine (IRON) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald Stifel Nicolaus Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Disc Medicine (IRON)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and valuation checks are active as investors parse the FDA Complete Response Letter and implications for timing — some outlets ran valuation pieces and transcripts of the company investor call. Disc Medicine (IRON) Valuation Check After FDA Complete Response Letter On Lead Bitopertin Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest prints are noisy/insignificant in the latest data, so today’s move looks driven largely by event?driven trading and position rebalancing rather than a classic short?squeeze dynamic.
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Disc Medicine, introducing potential litigation risk and adding headline pressure that can deter buyers. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Disc Medicine, Inc.- IRON
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold sizable blocks this week (CEO, CFO, COO and others), which investors often interpret as negative signal about near?term outlook even though insiders still hold meaningful equity. John Quisel Sells 13,264 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright and other firms cut near? and long?term EPS forecasts and several shops trimmed price targets, lowering the near?term valuation baseline until regulatory clarity and data timelines are resolved.
Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.
The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.
