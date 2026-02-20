Zacks Research Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DLAKY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

