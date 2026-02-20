Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In related news, Director Jonice M. Gray bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.47 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,276.35. This represents a 9.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,209 shares of company stock worth $66,578 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

