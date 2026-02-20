KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.50. KVH Industries shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 34,517 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Deckoff bought 60,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $362,410.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,498,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,547.92. This represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 30,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,646,800. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 128,660 shares of company stock valued at $781,671. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 414,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 171,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

