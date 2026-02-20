InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 95,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 139,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InfuSystem

InfuSystem Trading Up 1.9%

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

The company has a market cap of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of 131.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.

In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.