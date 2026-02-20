AutoCanada (AOCIF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect AutoCanada to post earnings of $0.3439 per share and revenue of $1.1234 billion for the quarter.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc is an independent multi-location automotive dealership group headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company operates a network of franchised retail dealerships, pre-owned vehicle outlets and collision repair centers. AutoCanada’s dealerships represent leading national and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), offering new vehicles as well as certified pre-owned and used automobiles to retail customers. In addition to vehicle sales, the company provides parts and service operations, delivering maintenance, warranty work and genuine OEM parts for a variety of makes and models.

Founded in 2006 by automotive entrepreneur Paul Antony, AutoCanada has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

