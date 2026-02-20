JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.69 and last traded at $58.98. Approximately 311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 88.0%.
The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. JDOC was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
