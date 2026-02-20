JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.69 and last traded at $58.98. Approximately 311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

Get JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 88.0%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Asset Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. JDOC was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.