Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.70 and traded as high as GBX 1.70. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.70, with a volume of 4,475,196 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Stock Up 1.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Asiamet Resources

In other Asiamet Resources news, insider Tony Manini sold 14,709,577 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total value of £294,191.54. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan. The company was formerly known as Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited and changed its name to Asiamet Resources Limited in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

