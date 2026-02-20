Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $8.16. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $8.1030, with a volume of 3,462 shares trading hands.

Asahi Glass Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.34%.Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

About Asahi Glass

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high?performance materials. The company’s core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan’s first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

