Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0003. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.0003, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Nascent Biotech Stock Down 40.0%

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer. The company is developing MultiPharm, a proprietary technology platform for cancer therapy, as well as diabetes, autoimmunity, and transplantation.

