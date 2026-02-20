Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.59 and traded as high as GBX 175.50. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 175.50, with a volume of 25,249 shares trading hands.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth. QSix (formerly PMM Group) has acted as the Property Advisor since the Company’s inception.

