Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.6667.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Kyverna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $13.67.

In other news, CTO Karen Marie Walker sold 23,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $292,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,159.20. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Biopartners Opportuni Westlake acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 869,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,877.50. This represents a 18.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T?cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen?specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company’s lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

