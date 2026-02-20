IDP Education (IDPUF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0736 per share and revenue of $293.24 million for the quarter.

IDP Education Stock Performance

IDPUF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. IDP Education has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

About IDP Education

IDP Education (OTCMKTS: IDPUF) is a global education services provider specializing in international student placement and English language testing. The company assists prospective students in gaining admission to universities, colleges and vocational institutions across key English-speaking markets, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and New Zealand. Its core services encompass personalized counseling, application management, predeparture orientation and onshore support to ensure a smooth transition for students studying abroad.

In addition to placement services, IDP Education is one of the co-owners of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), one of the world’s most widely accepted English proficiency tests.

