Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Evercore set a $35.00 price target on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.47.

Moderna Stock Up 6.7%

MRNA stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.29. Moderna has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

