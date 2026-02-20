Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.06 and traded as high as GBX 2.50. Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.32, with a volume of 108,392 shares traded.

Marechale Capital Stock Down 1.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Marechale Capital (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 19th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Marechale Capital had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice. It serves the high growth consumer brands, hospitality and leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as St Helen's Capital Plc.

