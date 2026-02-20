Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Union Heritage Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after buying an additional 5,224,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after buying an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirms an Outperform rating and a high target, arguing Apple’s AI roadmap and upcoming product cadence could deliver meaningful upside — supportive for investor sentiment. Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform”
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is accelerating AI/hardware work (reports of new AI wearables and device tests), which bolsters the growth narrative beyond the iPhone and supports future revenue streams. Apple stock quietly moves on a surprising AI hardware bet
- Positive Sentiment: Distribution and services expansions — Apple TV struck a deal to bring live sports to bars/hotels (EverPass), and car?key expansion (Toyota) extend ecosystem monetization opportunities. These are incremental service revenue catalysts. Apple TV partners with EverPass Media Apple Set to Bring Car Keys to Toyota
- Positive Sentiment: Some institutional buyers are adding to AAPL positions (examples include Mairs & Power and other managers boosting stakes), signaling pockets of conviction among asset managers. Mairs & Power Boosts Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s AI moves remain measured — the company is adding music?focused generative features and positioning differently than hyperscalers; this reduces some AI downside but leaves room for mixed near?term reaction. Google Gemini, Apple add music-focused AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: this week’s broader tech rotation/sell?off (including Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia pressure) is pressuring megacap momentum; some coverage highlights Apple’s decoupling from the Nasdaq as both a risk and stabilizer. ChatGPT picks 2 stocks Apple decouples from Nasdaq
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its large Apple stake in the latest filing — Buffett’s reduction (and broad press around “Buffett dumps more Apple”) is a high?profile negative that can sap investor confidence even if the company remains a core holding. Buffett Dumps More Apple Berkshire trims Apple stake
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: West Virginia sued Apple alleging iCloud is used to distribute child sexual abuse material — a serious legal headline that creates execution and reputational risk until resolved. Apple sued over CSAM on iCloud
- Negative Sentiment: Several managers trimmed AAPL holdings (e.g., Wedgewood), adding to headlines about selling pressure and feeding short?term volatility. Wedgewood Cuts Apple Stake
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apple Stock Down 1.4%
AAPL opened at $260.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.99. The company has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
