TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $268.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $268,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

