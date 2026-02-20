Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 60.0% increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 48.97%.The company had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

