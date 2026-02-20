New Millennium Group LLC Invests $527,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $255.54. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

