Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,335,000 after buying an additional 147,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,171,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $227.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

