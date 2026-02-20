ODonnell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ

ODonnell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,871 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 270,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 65,118 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $77.15 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $82.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

