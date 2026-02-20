Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 91762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.
