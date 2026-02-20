Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$64.00 and last traded at C$63.91, with a volume of 42247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.72.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$765.13 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
