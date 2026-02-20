McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $14.16. McGraw Hill shares last traded at $14.2810, with a volume of 32,377 shares.

MH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McGraw Hill from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on McGraw Hill in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. McGraw Hill’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in McGraw Hill by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.

