Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 750899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Faraday Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Faraday Copper has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.50.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDY

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Faraday Copper Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$966.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol “FDY”.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.