iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.3740, with a volume of 233512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.