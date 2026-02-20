Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 400,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 480,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

