EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQPT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get EQPT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQPT

EQPT Stock Down 3.0%

Trending Headlines about EQPT

Shares of EQPT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,230. EQPT has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Here are the key news stories impacting EQPT this week:

About EQPT

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.