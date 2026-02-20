EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQPT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.
EQPT Stock Down 3.0%
- Positive Sentiment: Several large brokerages started coverage or published new notes on EQPT, increasing sell?side visibility and likely driving buy-side interest. Coverage initiations include Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on EQPT
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, adding institutional attention that can boost flows and volatility. Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on EQPT
- Positive Sentiment: Additional firms joining coverage (Robert W. Baird, Citigroup, UBS, Truist) broaden analyst coverage and may help raise trading volume and investor awareness. Robert W. Baird Coverage Initiated Citigroup Begins Coverage UBS Coverage Initiated Truist Coverage Initiated
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated coverage and published detailed EPS estimates showing a ramp to positive annual earnings (KeyCorp forecasts FY2026 ~$0.50 EPS and FY2027 ~$1.22 EPS), which supports a bullish medium?term thesis. KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on EQPT
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded EQPT to a “hold” (from a lower stance), a modest positive catalyst that can attract cautious investors and algos that track rating changes. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows zero shares and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — likely a reporting anomaly or stale data and not meaningful as a squeeze signal today.
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp’s quarter?level estimates include near?term losses (e.g., Q1 2026 projected at ($0.20) EPS), indicating earnings volatility and execution risk during the ramp, which could weigh on sentiment if results miss expectations. MarketBeat EQPT
About EQPT
EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.
