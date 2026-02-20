Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.050-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%.Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 313.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

