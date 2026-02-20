Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.980-2.180 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Floor & Decor’s conference call:
- Delivered fiscal Q4 diluted EPS of $0.36 (in line with guidance) and full-year EPS of $1.92, while maintaining a strong gross margin (~43.5%) and solid liquidity, supporting profitability and financial flexibility.
- Comparable store sales were pressured, down 4.8% in Q4 and 1.8% for the year, and severe Winter Storm Fern disrupted early FY26 (impacting ~55% of stores and ~$12–$18M of sales), leaving Q1 comps down to date.
- Continued store growth with 20 openings in 2025 and another 20 planned for 2026, while reducing new-store capex (2026 class expected at $7–$8M vs $10.2M in 2025), which should improve new-store returns and lower build costs.
- Strategic investments in Pro customers and commercial: piloting Pro pricing/delivery and developing Pro Loyalty 2.0 (testing in 2026, relaunch early 2027), while Spartan Surfaces grew ~13% to $243M, expanding commercial reach.
- Fiscal 2026 guidance is mixed: sales $4.88–$5.03B (+4%–7%) with comps -2% to +1%, gross margin ~43.5%–43.8%, adjusted EBITDA $560–$590M and EPS $1.98–$2.18 (includes a 53rd week), reflecting cautious assumptions amid ongoing headwinds.
Floor & Decor Trading Up 5.4%
NYSE FND traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $69.69. 1,746,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.
Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped consensus by a penny: Floor & Decor reported $0.36 EPS vs. the $0.35 consensus, showing the company hit the midpoint of prior guidance. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Independent analyst support: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating, which likely helped sentiment after the mixed report. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially in line with expectations: Q4 sales were $1.13B, up ~2% year-over-year and matching analyst estimates, indicating stable top-line performance but modest growth. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings package and call transcript are available for deeper read—management reiterated key points and guidance details on the call. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: FY-2026 guidance came in below consensus: management set EPS at $1.980–$2.180 vs. a ~$2.13 consensus midpoint and revenue at $4.9–$5.0B vs. ~$5.0B consensus — this conservative outlook likely pressures near-term multiple expansion. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: EPS down year-over-year: quarterly EPS of $0.36 compares to $0.44 in the prior-year period, highlighting margin pressure and/or mix challenges. Article Title
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FND has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.
Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.
