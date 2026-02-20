Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.290-6.780 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Integer’s conference call:

Integer delivered a strong FY?2025 beat with sales up 8% reported (6% organic) , adjusted EPS up 21% , expanded adjusted operating margin ~76 bps, and repurchased $50M in Q4 while announcing a ~$50M accelerated share repurchase.

, adjusted EPS up , expanded adjusted operating margin ~76 bps, and repurchased $50M in Q4 while announcing a ~$50M accelerated share repurchase. The 2026 outlook was narrowed and includes an expected 3%–4% headwind from three new products (two in electrophysiology, one in neuromodulation) that had lower?than?expected market adoption, driving flat to +3% organic sales guidance and near?term margin pressure (Q1 operating margin down ~200–250 bps year?over?year).

from three new products (two in electrophysiology, one in neuromodulation) that had lower?than?expected market adoption, driving flat to +3% organic sales guidance and near?term margin pressure (Q1 operating margin down ~200–250 bps year?over?year). Capital and cash generation remain solid — FY?2025 free cash flow was $105M , net total debt is ~$ 1.19B (3.0x trailing EBITDA), management reaffirmed disciplined capital allocation with continued M&A and buybacks and expects 2026 free cash flow of $100M–$120M .

, net total debt is ~$ (3.0x trailing EBITDA), management reaffirmed disciplined capital allocation with continued M&A and buybacks and expects 2026 free cash flow of . Management highlights a diversified, high?value pipeline (about 40 CRM&N development customers) and expects PMA?related customers to grow ~15%–20% CAGR over 3–5 years and aims to return to 200 bps above?market organic growth with margin expansion by 2027, though this is forward?looking and contingent on product launches.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of Integer stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,147. Integer has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2,408.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Integer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Integer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS: Integer reported Q4 EPS of $1.76 vs. consensus ~$1.70 and revenue of $472.1M vs. ~$462.7M, with revenue +5% YoY. The beat and year-over-year growth are the immediate bullish catalyst. Press Release

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS: Integer reported Q4 EPS of $1.76 vs. consensus ~$1.70 and revenue of $472.1M vs. ~$462.7M, with revenue +5% YoY. The beat and year-over-year growth are the immediate bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 guidance supports upside vs. Street: Integer set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.29–$6.78; the midpoint (~$6.54) is above the consensus ~6.31, and revenue guidance of $1.8B–$1.9B meets/edges past Street estimates — a constructive sign for forward earnings expectations. GlobeNewswire Release

FY2026 guidance supports upside vs. Street: Integer set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.29–$6.78; the midpoint (~$6.54) is above the consensus ~6.31, and revenue guidance of $1.8B–$1.9B meets/edges past Street estimates — a constructive sign for forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong full-year performance and multi-year targets: Integer delivered ~8% sales growth and ~21% adjusted EPS growth in FY2025 and reiterated targets to outgrow the market by ~200bps in 2027 — supports medium-term growth thesis. GlobeNewswire Release

Strong full-year performance and multi-year targets: Integer delivered ~8% sales growth and ~21% adjusted EPS growth in FY2025 and reiterated targets to outgrow the market by ~200bps in 2027 — supports medium-term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and slide deck available for detail — investors are reviewing the earnings presentation and call transcript for margin trajectory, book-to-bill and product mix drivers. These materials provide color but no major surprises so far. Earnings Presentation Call Transcript

Management commentary and slide deck available for detail — investors are reviewing the earnings presentation and call transcript for margin trajectory, book-to-bill and product mix drivers. These materials provide color but no major surprises so far. Negative Sentiment: Guidance range and margin/valuation considerations leave room for caution: the EPS range is fairly wide and the low end (~$6.29) is roughly flat with Street estimates, creating short-term uncertainty; operating margin (net margin ~4.75%) and a relatively high P/E may keep some investors cautious. Zacks Coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Featured Articles

