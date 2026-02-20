Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $263.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

