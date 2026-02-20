Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.18 Million Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates cut Masco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

