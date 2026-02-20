SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $59,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

