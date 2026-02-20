Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DG opened at $151.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Articles

