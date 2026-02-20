ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 69,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence reported $1.44B revenue and $1.99 adjusted EPS, topped estimates, raised margin/free cash flow expectations and gave solid FY/Q1 EPS guidance; management emphasized AI products and a record $7.8B backlog, boosting confidence in near-term revenue visibility.

Launch of ChipStack AI Super Agent and continued traction for Cerebrus (agentic AI for chip design) underpin the narrative that Cadence can capture outsized value from customers optimizing chip PPA, a key structural growth thesis.

Rosenblatt upgraded CDNS to Buy (raised target to $360) and Needham reaffirmed Buy with a $390 target; Bank of America also remains bullish with a $400 target, lending credibility to the upside case.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (from $385 to $370) but kept an Overweight rating — a modest pullback in target that still signals confidence in upside, so it's more nuance than a bearish signal.

Piper Sandler cut its target (to $319) and set Neutral — another recalibration after earnings that reduces some near-term upside from certain desks but doesn't overturn the AI/backlog story.

Traders bought a large volume of put options around the print (and reported spikes in put open interest), which could increase downside pressure or volatility if sellers hedge/loan stock.

Short interest data reported odd/zero figures for mid-February (likely a reporting artifact) — not a reliable signal this cycle but worth watching if actual short positions rise.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.50.

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total transaction of $1,863,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,557.03. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,586,960. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,505,486. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $296.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.50. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

