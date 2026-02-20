YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.770-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

YETI Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 top?line and international strength — Net sales rose ~7% in Q4 and international sales jumped ~25%, showing durable demand outside the U.S.; management expects 6–8% sales growth in FY2026. YETI Reports Q4 and FY2025 Results (Press Release)

Q4 top?line and international strength — Net sales rose ~7% in Q4 and international sales jumped ~25%, showing durable demand outside the U.S.; management expects 6–8% sales growth in FY2026. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and cash generation — YETI repurchased ~$298M in 2025 and expects ~$100M in repurchases in FY2026; free cash flow remains strong (~$212M in FY2025). This supports EPS accretion and signals capital?allocation discipline. QuiverQuant Summary

Shareholder returns and cash generation — YETI repurchased ~$298M in 2025 and expects ~$100M in repurchases in FY2026; free cash flow remains strong (~$212M in FY2025). This supports EPS accretion and signals capital?allocation discipline. Positive Sentiment: CFO hire could be a catalyst — YETI named Scott Bomar (ex?Home Depot) as CFO, bringing retail finance and operating experience; outgoing CFO will assist through May to smooth transition. Markets often view experienced CFO hires as supportive of execution. Earnings Call Transcript

CFO hire could be a catalyst — YETI named Scott Bomar (ex?Home Depot) as CFO, bringing retail finance and operating experience; outgoing CFO will assist through May to smooth transition. Markets often view experienced CFO hires as supportive of execution. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance is mixed — YETI issued adjusted EPS guidance ($2.77–$2.83) above some consensus estimates while calling for sales ~6–8% growth; investors are parsing the mix of upside in EPS guidance versus margin headwinds. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Transcript/Outlook

FY2026 guidance is mixed — YETI issued adjusted EPS guidance ($2.77–$2.83) above some consensus estimates while calling for sales ~6–8% growth; investors are parsing the mix of upside in EPS guidance versus margin headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin pressure — Higher tariffs reduced adjusted gross margin by several hundred bps (company cited ~$0.15 impact in Q4, ~$0.35 for the year) and pressured adjusted EPS (down YoY). That headwind drove investor concern about near?term profitability. Seeking Alpha: Tariff Impact & Guidance Reaction

Tariff and margin pressure — Higher tariffs reduced adjusted gross margin by several hundred bps (company cited ~$0.15 impact in Q4, ~$0.35 for the year) and pressured adjusted EPS (down YoY). That headwind drove investor concern about near?term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed earnings metrics — While adjusted EPS beat some estimates (~$0.92 adjusted), GAAP/other measures and margin declines disappointed some models; US drinkware trends remain soft, raising concern about domestic demand. Zacks: Q4 Results vs Estimates

Institutional Trading of YETI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of YETI by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,578,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,089,000 after purchasing an additional 696,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of YETI by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,017,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in YETI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,237,000 after buying an additional 179,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in YETI by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after buying an additional 383,771 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Articles

