First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 8.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $73.43.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.