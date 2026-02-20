Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.70. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1,534,905 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

